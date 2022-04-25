Swiatek extends lead as world no. 1, Badosa up to second

Iga Swiatek extended her lead as world number one on Monday, after winning a fourth straight title at the weekend in Stuttgart, while Paula Badosa climbed to second place in the WTA rankings.

Poland's Swiatek, who took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month, thrashed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Spain's Badosa moved to a career-high mark by reaching the semifinals in Germany before losing to Sabalenka.

Britain's Emma Raducanu edged closer to breaking into the top 10 after her run to the quarterfinals of the same event.