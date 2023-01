Australian Open 2023, women’s singles draw: Swiatek to face Niemeier in first round, possible quarterfinal against Gauff

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is set to begin her 2023 Australian Open campaign with her first-round opponent being Germany’s Jule Niemeier, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek could face seventh-seeded American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals in what would be a rematch of the 2022 French Open final.

The other possible last-eight clashes are - USA’s Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari of Greece, Daria Kasatkina of Russia vs Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Here’s a list of some first-round matches to watch out: