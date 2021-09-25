Tennis Tennis Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis Top-seed Iga Swiatek beat Elena Rybakina to set up a semifinal clash against fourth-seed Maria Sakkari at the Ostrava Open. AP OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC 25 September, 2021 09:51 IST Iga Swiatek reacts during her quarterfinal win over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the Ostrava Open. - REUTERS AP OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC 25 September, 2021 09:51 IST Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the semifinals of the Ostrava Open on Friday after beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (5), 6-2.The 2020 French Open champion reached her first semifinals since winning in Rome in May to set up a match against fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari. The Greek eliminated Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Sakkari will be playing in her sixth semifinal of the season.RELATED| Hurkacz ends Murray's bid for first semifinal in two years Also, second-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic knocked out Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets — 6-4, 6-4 — hitting 24 winners on the way.In the last quarterfinal, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia upset third-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3. Kontaveit next plays two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :