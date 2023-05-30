Swiatek begins French Open title defense with win over Bucsa

World number one Iga Swiatek launched her French Open title defence on Tuesday by easing past Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0 to move into the second round.

The Pole, chasing a third French Open title in four years, got off to a sluggish start on a windy afternoon on Philippe-Chatrier court.

She had beaten the Spaniard in under an hour, losing just one game, at this year’s Australian Open but Swiatek had a less than perfect run-up to Paris, retiring from her Italian Open quarterfinal after suffering a thigh injury two weeks ago.

Also Read French Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by qualifier Seyboth Wild in first round

The triple Grand Slam winner, who turns 22 on Wednesday, was broken twice in her first three service games as a determined Bucsa, ranked 70th in the world, mixed it up and initially succeeded in throwing her opponent off balance.

But the top seed heeded that wake-up call towards the business end of the set and broke back to seal it.

The Pole, who began her 61st week at the top of the WTA rankings and is the favourite in Paris, snatched another break at the start of the second set with a thundering crosscourt forehand winner and never looked back.

She made amends for her first-set wobble with a bagel.

Rybakina overcomes slow start to down Brenda Fruhvirtova

Elena Rybakina shook off a sluggish start and continued her fine run on clay as the world number four moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova.

The Wimbledon champion announced herself as a player for all surfaces by capturing the Italian Open title earlier this month, but dropped serve in the seventh game against Fruhvirtova before breaking right back and easing through the opening set.

The Moscow born-Kazakh broke back to draw level at 2-2 in the second set before switching gears again to quell the challenge of the 16-year-old Fruhvirtova, whose sister Linda also fell in the first round a day earlier.

Rybakina takes on another Czech in Linda Noskova in the next round as she continues her quest for a second major.