French Open 2023: Swiatek beats Gauff, faces Haddad Maia in semifinals

In a repeat of last year’s summit clash, World No. 1 Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2 against American teenager Gauff on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 19:09 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her quarterfinal against USA’s Coco Gauff in the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her quarterfinal against USA's Coco Gauff in the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her quarterfinal against USA’s Coco Gauff in the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Holder Iga Swiatek was tested by American sixth seed Coco Gauff in a rematch of their 2022 French Open title clash but the world number one showed her class to secure a 6-4 6-2 victory and reach the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The top seed will take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last four as she continues her bid for a third crown in four years at Roland Garros and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023: Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur, reaches semifinals

Swiatek has adopted a more ruthless approach to her title defence dishing out four bagels in as many rounds but the Pole found the going tougher against a determined Gauff in the see-sawing opening set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After drawing first blood, she allowed Gauff to hit back and level up at 3-3 by crashing a volley into the net before getting back on track to take the advantage in the clash with a superb crosscourt winner.

The relieved 22-year-old pumped her fist and let out a big scream after that decisive point.

Swiatek took a tumble at the net after nearly being struck by a Gauff rocket before producing a tight hold for a 2-1 lead in the next set and dusted herself off to grab another break with a perfectly placed lob.

She settled the contest by pouncing on Gauff’s serve again and finished when the 19-year-old found the net. 

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
