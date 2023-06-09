French Open 2023: Swiatek beats Haddad Maia, faces Muchova in final

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek made it back-to-back French Open finals with a 6-2, 7-6(7) win over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia at Roland-Garris on Thursday.
Swiatek, who is going for her third title in Paris and fourth overall Major, faces unseeded Czech woman Karolina Muchova in Saturday’s final after her 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 win over reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the first semifinal.
Swiatek is the first woman to reach consecutive French Open finals since Simona Halep (2017-18) and a win over Muchova would make her the first female player since Justine Henin (2005-07) to win back-to-back titles at Roland-Garros.
More to follow...
