French Open 2023: Swiatek beats Haddad Maia, faces Muchova in final

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek made it back-to-back French Open finals with a 6-2, 7-6(7) win over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia at Roland-Garris on Thursday.

Jun 09, 2023 00:35 IST , PARIS

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the French Open 2023 final on Thursday.
Poland's Iga Swiatek beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the French Open 2023 final on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Poland’s Iga Swiatek beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the French Open 2023 final on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek made it back-to-back French Open finals with a 6-2, 7-6(7) win over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia at Roland-Garris on Thursday.

Swiatek, who is going for her third title in Paris and fourth overall Major, faces unseeded Czech woman Karolina Muchova in Saturday’s final after her 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 win over reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the first semifinal.

Swiatek is the first woman to reach consecutive French Open finals since Simona Halep (2017-18) and a win over Muchova would make her the first female player since Justine Henin (2005-07) to win back-to-back titles at Roland-Garros.

More to follow...

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
