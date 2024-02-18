Swiatek wins third straight Qatar Open, beats Rybakina

Iga Swiatek won the Qatar Open for a third straight year on Saturday. Swiatek defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina 7-6 (8), 6-2 in the final.
Rybakina led 4-1 but cut her leg in her serving motion and needed medical attention. Swiatek rallied to 4-4. Rybakina broke again for 6-5 and a chance to serve out the set but Swiatek broke back.
In the tiebreaker, the defending champion missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the set with a backhand passing shot.
Swiatek’s 18th career singles title was her first of the year.
Serena Williams was the last woman to win a WTA event three successive times, in 2015 at the Miami Open.
