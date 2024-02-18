MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek wins third straight Qatar Open, beats Rybakina

In the tiebreaker, the defending champion missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the set with a backhand passing shot.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 10:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Iga Swiatek in action. (File Photo)
Iga Swiatek in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek won the Qatar Open for a third straight year on Saturday. Swiatek defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina 7-6 (8), 6-2 in the final.

Rybakina led 4-1 but cut her leg in her serving motion and needed medical attention. Swiatek rallied to 4-4. Rybakina broke again for 6-5 and a chance to serve out the set but Swiatek broke back.

In the tiebreaker, the defending champion missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the set with a backhand passing shot.

Swiatek’s 18th career singles title was her first of the year.

Serena Williams was the last woman to win a WTA event three successive times, in 2015 at the Miami Open.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Elena Rybakina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-1 THA: Priya-Shruti duo faces in-form Aimsaard sisters in Match 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Sachin Baby hundred helps Kerala take lead; Pondy forced to follow on by HP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek wins third straight Qatar Open, beats Rybakina
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: India 250/3 vs England; Gill run out on 91
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek wins third straight Qatar Open, beats Rybakina
    AP
  2. Swiatek beats Rybakina to win Qatar Open
    AFP
  3. Bengaluru Open: Nagal loses in semis, Ramkumar-Saketh duo lifts doubles title
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Sinner in Rotterdam semi-finals as injury-plagued Raonic quits
    AFP
  5. Top-seeded Alcaraz books Argentina Open semifinal spot against Nicolas Jarry
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-1 THA: Priya-Shruti duo faces in-form Aimsaard sisters in Match 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Sachin Baby hundred helps Kerala take lead; Pondy forced to follow on by HP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek wins third straight Qatar Open, beats Rybakina
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: India 250/3 vs England; Gill run out on 91
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment