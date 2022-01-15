Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

2) Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) The-19-year-old rising star Lorenzo Musetti has attracted many eyeballs from the tennis world in a very short time. The Italian, who made the ATP main draw debut at 18 in the 2020 Dubai Tennis Championships, soon made headlines when he handed the three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka a first-round straight sets defeat in Italian Open, a Masters 1000 level tournament, becoming the first player born in 2002 to win an ATP match. He also went on to beat the former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori in the next round. With a sensational start to his career, the Italian became the youngest player to break into the Top-100 for 2021 and achieved a career-best ranking of 57. His first win against a Top-10 player came in the 2021 Mexican Open when he stunned World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman and later reached the semifinals, becoming the third youngest semifinalist in the tournament history after Xavier Malisse and Rafael Nadal. Musetti also made a significant breakthrough reaching the Round of 16 at the Roland Garros last year and pushed Novak Djokovic to five sets in a tough encounter. Expected to present a strong challenge for the title, currently ranked 60 in the world, this Next Gen promising star will look to make his mark when he takes the field in Pune during his debut at Tata Open Maharashtra. Photo: Special Arrangement

2/5