Tennis Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles With players from across the world fighting for the prestigious title, here are the top five singles players to look out for at the upcoming edition. Team Sportstar Pune 15 January, 2022 21:15 IST 1) Aslan Karatsev (Russia) Currently ranked 20 in the world, Karatsev is the highest ranked player to feature at this year's Tata Open Maharashtra. Born in Vladikavkaz, Russia, Karatsev made his ATP debut in 2013 and has made steady progress. After a turbulent time in 2020 with absence of tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, Karatsev returned to the professional tour stronger than ever, achieving one milestone after the other including a steep rise in the rankings achieving a career high ranking of 15, winning the mixed doubles silver at the Tokyo Olympics with Elena Vesnina, stunning tennis great Djokovic in his own backyard as well as playing a vital role in Russia’s Davis Cup triumph. In a glorious 2021, Karatsev also claimed his first two singles titles (ATP 500 Dubai Open and ATP 250 Kremlin Cup). During his appearance at the Australian Open last year, he became the first player in the Open Era to reach Grand Slam semifinals on his main draw debut. Having beaten 13 top-10 ranked players, including Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Marin Cilic, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov, the star Russian player will undoubtedly start as the strongest title contender during his maiden appearance in Pune. Photo: Special Arrangement 1/5 2) Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) The-19-year-old rising star Lorenzo Musetti has attracted many eyeballs from the tennis world in a very short time. The Italian, who made the ATP main draw debut at 18 in the 2020 Dubai Tennis Championships, soon made headlines when he handed the three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka a first-round straight sets defeat in Italian Open, a Masters 1000 level tournament, becoming the first player born in 2002 to win an ATP match. He also went on to beat the former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori in the next round. With a sensational start to his career, the Italian became the youngest player to break into the Top-100 for 2021 and achieved a career-best ranking of 57. His first win against a Top-10 player came in the 2021 Mexican Open when he stunned World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman and later reached the semifinals, becoming the third youngest semifinalist in the tournament history after Xavier Malisse and Rafael Nadal. Musetti also made a significant breakthrough reaching the Round of 16 at the Roland Garros last year and pushed Novak Djokovic to five sets in a tough encounter. Expected to present a strong challenge for the title, currently ranked 60 in the world, this Next Gen promising star will look to make his mark when he takes the field in Pune during his debut at Tata Open Maharashtra. Photo: Special Arrangement 2/5 3) Yuki Bhambri (India) India’s Yuki Bhambri will be eager to make an impression on his comeback at Tata Open Maharashtra. During his last appearance in 2018, Bhambri was one of the two Indians to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals and also ensured a semifinals finish to his campaign in the doubles, playing alongside Divij Sharan. The 29-year-old recently returned to the international circuit after a two-year break due to injury and played at the Australian Open qualifiers earlier this week. Bhambri won his first ATP Challengers singles title in 2012 and added his third in 2014. Meanwhile he also made his Davis Cup debut and broke into the top-100 in the world rankings. Bhambri won two bronze medals for the country at the 2014 Asian Games — in singles and in doubles with Divij Sharan. He also achieved his career-best ranking of 83 in 2018. He was the first Indian junior to win Australian Open as well as the fourth in Indian history to capture a junior singles Grand Slam title. His junior career milestones also include him achieving No. 1 world ranking as well as clinching a singles silver medal for the country at the 2010 Youth Olympics. Photo: Special Arrangement 3/5 4) Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) It was at Tata Open Maharashtra that the Czech Republic star ended his five-year long title drought when he was crowned champion in the last edition. Currently ranked 79 in the world, Vesely will be making his return to Pune in his quest to defend his title. Vesely, who is currently the highest ranked Czech player in singles, began his professional career with the Davis Cup in 2013. The 28-year-old had a phenomenal youth career before that as he bagged the Australian Open junior title, both singles and doubles and also attained No. 1 junior world ranking. Besides reaching the finals of the US Open and Wimbledon in singles and doubles respectively, he has also won the doubles gold at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games. In 2013, he was named the ATP Star of Tomorrow after cracking the top-100. Vesely won his first Grand Slam match at the 2014 French Open. The biggest win of his career came at the Monte Carlo in 2016 when he shocked World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round. It was the first time in three years, Djokovic had exited from a Masters tournament before the final since 2014. Photo: Special Arrangement 4/5 5) Kamil Majchrzak (Poland) Playing in his maiden Tata Open Maharashtra, the No. 2 Polish singles star will be looking to make the most of the opportunity after missing the tournament last time around due to a groin injury. The 2014 Youth Olympics champion will be one of the key names headlining the upcoming event in Pune. The 26-year-old, currently ranked 107 in the world, led the Polish team to the semifinals for the first time in the history of ATP Cup earlier this year by winning all of his three matches. In 2019, he achieved his career-best ATP ranking of 83. During his Grand Slam debut at the 2019 Australian Open, he won two sets against Kei Nishikori and was close to registering his first win over a Top-10 player before an injury forced him to retire from the match. Photo: Special Arrangement 5/5 Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament, is all set to make its much-anticipated return at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium. The singles main draw will begin from February 1 while the qualifying round will be played on January 30 and 31.Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, the competition couldn’t be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.