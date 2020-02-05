Maharashtra Open Day 3 LIVE Report: Mukund takes on Taro Daniel, Vesely through to quarters

Hello and welcome to the Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will be bringing us the updates.

LIVE UPDATES:

T Daniel takes the first set 6-2 against Mukund.

Purav Raja and Ramanathan are now taking on Nagal and Gerasimov in the Round of 16.

| Enjoy one of the best comebacks of #TOM2020 so far, courtesy Ricardas Berankis!#AdvantagePune #ATPTour #TataOpenMaharashtra @berankisr pic.twitter.com/Pglincpnzj — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) February 5, 2020

S. Mukund and Taro Daniel will now battle it out for a spot in the Round of 16.

Robert Lindstedt and Robin Haase fight back from a set down to beat Sander Arends and David Pel (5)6-7, 7-3, 10-8 to make the quarterfinals.

Jiri Vesely and Ricardas Berankis have made the quarterfinals after straight-set wins on Wednesday.

Men's Singles:

In the first match of the day at Centre Court, Ricardas Berankis has beaten Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 7-6, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

On Court 1, Jiri Vesely beats Salvatore Caruso 7-6, 6-4 and he also advances to the quarterfinals.

Men's Doubles:

Sander Arends and David Pel are taking on Robert Lindstedt and Robin Haase. Pel and Arends won the first set 7-6(5).

Indian in action today:

Men's Singles:

S. Mukund will be taking on Taro Daniel of Japan on Centre Court in the final round of 32 match today.

Men's Doubles:

Court 1- The doubles pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanthan vs Sumit Nagal and Egor Gerasimov.

Centre Court- Antoine Hoang vs Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe.

PREVIEW



It should have been a special year. It should have been the celebration of the best in tennis. The 2020 Tata Open Maharashtra, after all, marks the 25th year of the ATP tour event happening in India. The 25 glorious years have seen the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Carlos Moya making India as the pit-stop for their Australian Open preparations. Conducive weather and conditions, perfect timing, the tournament had the zing.

For 25 years, it was the preferred stop. For some, it was even lucky to begin the season here.

But the launch of ATP Cup has changed all that this year. Slotted in the week after the Australian Open, it has become doubly hard for the organisers to draw the big names.

To compensate for the lack of star power - there is only one player from the top 50 (Benoit Paire), the singles event will see five Indians in the main draw: two direct entries and three wild cards in the main draw — giving the players the best opportunity to earn some crucial ATP points in the Olympic year.

Also, by offering Leander Paes the doubles wild card, it has added the charm of playing host to Leander’s last ATP tournament on Indian soil, in all likeliness