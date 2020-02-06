LIVE Maharashtra Open Day 4 Report: Paes, Prajnesh, Paire in action

Hello and welcome to the Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will be bringing us the updates.



LIVE now:



Men's Singles:

Taro Daniel vs James Duckworth: Daniel and Duckworth are contesting an evenly matched game here. Duckworth struggled to get going but has pegged back remarkably. Daniel gave away three break points and was visibly unhappy with himself. Daniel utimately takes the first set 7-6 (7-4)





Results of the day:

Men's Doubles quarterfinal: Romain Arneodo/Andre Begemann beat Robin Haase/ Robert Lindstedt 6-3, 6-3.

FIXTURES:



We have interesting fixtures lined up for you today. Here's what the itinerary for day's play at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapathi Sports Complex looks like:

Men's singles [Round of 16] Taro Daniel vs James Duckworth Kwon Soon-Woo vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran Nikola Milojevic vs Egor Gerasimov Benoit Paire vs Roberto Marcora

Men's Doubles [Quarterfinals] Robin Haase/ Robert Lindstedt vs Romain Arneodo/ Andre Begemann Stefano Travaglia/ Paolo Lorenzi vs Jonathan Erlich/ Andrei Vasilevski Purav Raja/ Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Matthew Ebden/Leander Paes Andre Goransson/Christopher Rungkat vs Antoine Hoang/ Benoit Paiire



Where to watch



Matches from the Tata Open Maharashtra can be watched on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the go on Hotstar.



Day 03 recap:

In singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the lone Indian left. He will face fourth seed Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea in the round of 16 tomorrow.

The French prevailed in the Mixed Doubles fixture. Benoit Paire and Antoine Hoang made a stunning comeback to win the super tiebreaker 10-7 and earn their spot in the quarters. Paire and Hoang came back from losing the opening set to bag the second one and dished out a superb display in the super tiebreaker to secure the win. So with the elimination of the team of Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe, both defending champions Divij Sharan (day before with Artem Sitak) and Bopanna are out of the 2020 Maharashtra Open.



That leaves Leander Paes, with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, and the pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan as the only remaining Indian interest in doubles. These two teams will actually square off against each other in the quarterfinals, which means at least one Indian will make the semis.