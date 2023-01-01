Tennis

Tata Open Maharashtra 2023: Ramkumar enters main draw, Yuki crashes out

Other Indians in the fray, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sidharth Rawat and Aditya Balsekar had lost their first round of qualifying on Saturday.

PTI
01 January, 2023 15:38 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan (FILE)

Ramkumar Ramanathan (FILE) | Photo Credit: VV Krishnan

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan sailed into the main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra but compatriot Yuki Bhambri failed to advance after losing his final qualifying match here on Sunday.

Ramkumar, who entered the draw as a wildcard, got the better of third seed Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-3 7-5 in one hour 30 minutes.

Yuki, on the other hand, was dispatched by last year’s semi-finalist, Sweden’s Elias Ymer, 1-6 4-6 in an hour and 12 minutes.

Also Read
Tata Open Maharashtra 2023: Five singles players to watch out

South Asia’s only ATP 250 event is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the state government.

