Tennis sensation Tavish Pahwa ignored for National under-14 team

Talent and better achievements can at times be a handicap if the system fails to recognise them. One of the brightest tennis talent in the country, 13-year-old Tavish Pahwa realises it the hard way, as he has been ignored for the Indian under-14 team for the Asia-Oceania World junior tennis tournament to be held in Kuching, Malaysia, from March 27.

The national junior selection committee, with Suman Kapur as Chairman, has solely relied on the rank list and chosen the top three, Tavish, in sixth place has been left high and dry.

Tavish could have easily been No.1 in the country, had he wished, as he has a better record against all the three players who have been chosen.

What was his fault ?

Instead of competing at home, and boost his rank in November-December last year when the big tournaments were held at home, Tavish competed in the prestigious Eddie-Herr and Orange Bowl tournaments in Florida, USA.

He reached the under-12 quarterfinals in Eddie-Herr event and was the semifinalist of Orange Bowl in a global field of 128 players.

Tavish’s parents, who blew up a fortune to get him compete in the USA, were hopeful that there would be trials like last year, for the top six players, and that Tavish could find his way into the national team.

However, with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) not having a proper procedure and sticking to the simplistic approach of national rank, the Indian team has been weakened by the absence of the fierce competitor Tavish.

Interestingly, Tavish is ranked higher in the Asian under-14 list, ahead of two players selected in the team.

It is in the interest of the national team that the best juniors are called for a camp, put through trials, and the best combination of singles and doubles players are chosen to enhance the team’s chances of progress in the international arena.

Last year, even after the teams were selected and announced, the best players were put through trials as the competition was in Delhi itself. A revised team had gone on to win the competition in the Junior Davis Cup under-16 Asia-Oceania event.

The plea of the parents to consider Tavish for selection by providing all details of his merit has only fallen on deaf ears, owing to the rigid attitude of the officials.