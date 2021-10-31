Tennis Tennis St. Petersburg Open: Fritz faces Cilic in final Fritz beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season. AP ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA 31 October, 2021 09:14 IST FILE PHOTO: American Taylor Fritz (pic) beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match in St. Petersburg on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season. - AP AP ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA 31 October, 2021 09:14 IST American Taylor Fritz will play Marin Cilic in the final of the St. Petersburg Open.Fritz beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season.READ: Vienna Open: Qualifier Tiafoe stuns Sinner, faces Zverev in finalCilic reached his second final in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp.Van de Zandschulp, who reached the US Open quarterfinals last month, stunned defending champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday.Cilic reached the final in Moscow last week and will be going for his second title of the season after winning in Stuttgart. He previously won the St. Petersburg title in 2011. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :