Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul to face off in all-American semi at Mexican Open

The fifth-ranked Fritz has a six-match winning streak against Tiafoe. He advanced to face another American, Tommy Paul, in one of the semifinals.

ACAPULCO, Mexico 03 March, 2023 10:25 IST
Taylor Fritz reacts during his quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe on March 2, 2023. 

Taylor Fritz reacts during his quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe on March 2, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Taylor Fritz defeated fellow American Francis Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinal round of the Mexican Open.

Tennis

