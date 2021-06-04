Tennis

Balaji-Ramkumar in doubles semifinals of Challenger in Italy

Sriram Balaji-Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Jacopo Berrettini-Flavio Cobolli 7-6(9), 7-5 to progress in the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Biella, Italy.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 04 June, 2021 19:04 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan

Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan (in picture) beat Jacopo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli 7-6(9), 7-5 to make the doubles semifinals.   -  R. RAGU

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Little Rock, US Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Goncalo Oliveira (Por) bt Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Michal Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Ruben Gonzales (Phi) & Martin Redlicki (US) 6-2, 7-6(3); Christopher Eubanks (US) & Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 7-6(5), 6-2.

€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jacopo Berrettini & Flavio Cobolli (Ita) 7-6(9), 7-5.

