Tennis Tennis Balaji-Ramkumar in doubles semifinals of Challenger in Italy Sriram Balaji-Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Jacopo Berrettini-Flavio Cobolli 7-6(9), 7-5 to progress in the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Biella, Italy. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 04 June, 2021 19:04 IST Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Jacopo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli 7-6(9), 7-5 to make the doubles semifinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Biella, Italy.READ| Ramkumar loses Challenger pre-quarterfinals in Italy The results:$52,080 Challenger, Little Rock, US Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Goncalo Oliveira (Por) bt Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Michal Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Ruben Gonzales (Phi) & Martin Redlicki (US) 6-2, 7-6(3); Christopher Eubanks (US) & Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 7-6(5), 6-2.€44,820 Challenger, Biella, ItalyDoubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jacopo Berrettini & Flavio Cobolli (Ita) 7-6(9), 7-5.