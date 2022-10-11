Fenesta National Tennis Championships: Madhwin Kamath among 16 players in final qualifying round

Top seed Madhwin Kamath set up a final round clash against Aditya Nandal in the men’s qualifying event of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

With bright sunshine lifting the gloom that had spread for the last three days owing to persistent rain, there was a lot of action. Yet, after four days, the qualifying event was yet to be completed, at least in the men’s and women’s sections.

Faisal Qamar, Lanka Reddy, Fardeen Qumar, Rashein Samuel, Boopathy Sakthivel, Hitesh Yalamanchili, Bharath Kumaran, Gourav Gulia, Sivadeep Kosaraju, Yash Yadav, Tarun Karra, Chirag Duhan, Suraj Prabodh and Dheeraj Srinivasan were the others to make the final qualifying round in the men’s event.

In the women’s section, top seed Sandeepti Singh Rao, Shruti Gupta, Gauri Mangaonkar and Nandini Dixit made the final qualifying round, while the others were busy negotiating their second round.

In the under-18 boys event, Bhicky Sagolshem beat Akshat Dhull 4-0,1-4, 4-0 in the third and final qualifying round to make the main draw.

He was joined by Bushan Haobam, Shivam Kadam, Lakshya Chugh, Aditya Rathi, Jaishnav Shinde, Shanker Heisnam and Hitesh Chauhan in the main draw.

In the girls section, Yashika beat Bhumika Rohilla 4-1, 4-5(7), 4-1 to qualify for the main draw. She was joined by Aditi Rawat, Bhumika Dahiya, Ishi Maheshwari, Manongnya Madasu, Shimreen Ahamed, Divya Sharma and Saily Thakkar into the main draw from the qualifying field.

With the boys and girls competing in a draw of 64, there will be plenty of action over the next few days, once the men’s and women’s main events kick off on the morrow, hopefully in bright weather.

Referee Supreeth Kadavigere announced that the junior matches would continue to be played in best of three short-set format in the main draw as well.