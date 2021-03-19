Karman loses in pre-quarterfinals of Tunisia tournament

Karman Kaur Thandi battled for three hours and 38 minutes before being beaten 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-4 by Salma Djoubri of France in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

Karman served eight aces and converted six of 12 break points in the match. She had missed two set points in the 12th game of the first set, on Salma’s serve. In the decider, Karman led 4-3, and her

opponent swept the next three games, dropping four points.



Result: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Salma Djoubri (Fra) bt Karman Thandi 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-4.