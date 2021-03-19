Tennis Tennis Karman loses in pre-quarterfinals of Tunisia tournament Karman Kaur Thandi battled for three hours and 38 minutes before being beaten 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-4 by Salma Djoubri of France. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2021 21:05 IST File picture of Karman Kaur Thandi. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar 19 March, 2021 21:05 IST Karman Kaur Thandi battled for three hours and 38 minutes before being beaten 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-4 by Salma Djoubri of France in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.READ: Sinner expresses confidence about future of Italian tennisKarman served eight aces and converted six of 12 break points in the match. She had missed two set points in the 12th game of the first set, on Salma’s serve. In the decider, Karman led 4-3, and heropponent swept the next three games, dropping four points.Result: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Salma Djoubri (Fra) bt Karman Thandi 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.