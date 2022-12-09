Tennis

Two French tennis players handed life bans for match-fixing

Lescure, who peaked at world number 487, was found guilty of eight charges of match-fixing and also handed a $40,000 fine. Okala, 25, whose highest ranking was 338, was found guilty of seven charges and fined $15,000.

Reuters
09 December, 2022 22:02 IST
09 December, 2022 22:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mick Lescure of France in 2010.

FILE PHOTO: Mick Lescure of France in 2010. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lescure, who peaked at world number 487, was found guilty of eight charges of match-fixing and also handed a $40,000 fine. Okala, 25, whose highest ranking was 338, was found guilty of seven charges and fined $15,000.

French players Mick Lescure and Jules Okala have been given life bans from tennis after investigations into multiple incidents of match-fixing since 2014, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

The 29-year-old Lescure, who peaked at world number 487, was found guilty of eight charges of match-fixing and also handed a $40,000 fine. Okala, 25, whose highest ranking was 338, was found guilty of seven charges and fined $15,000.

“The cases were ruled on by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Charles Hollander KC and the sanctions mean both players are permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis,” the ITIA said in a statement.

The independent ITIA - established by tennis’ international governing bodies to oversee integrity matters - said that both players have been part of wider law enforcement investigations in France and Belgium.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us