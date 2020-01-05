Tennis Tennis Nick Kyrgios out of ATP Cup rubber with back injury Nick Kyrgios will be replaced by Australian number three John Millman. AFP Brisbane 05 January, 2020 09:17 IST Australia's Nick Kyrgios - Getty Images AFP Brisbane 05 January, 2020 09:17 IST Mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios on Sunday pulled out of his ATP Cup rubber against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Brisbane with back soreness.He will be replaced by Australian number three John Millman, who will be playing in front of his home crowd on Pat Rafter Arena.Kyrgios was in superb form in the opening tie against Germany, putting on a serving masterclass as he downed Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.The second singles rubber will feature Australia's Alex de Minaur against Canadian number one Denis Shapovalov. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.