Learn tennis online from Boris Becker, Radwanska and Co.

The pandemic has shrunk the world, and has enhanced the flow of knowledge from across the continents through the Internet.

There is a new bundle of high quality videos and information from Poland, the land of Urszula Radwanska. In the Polish initiative that is bound to blow the imagination of tennis players, coaches and parents, some of the biggest names have been brought together to share their knowledge and experience gained over the years at the highest level of the game.

While Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia, the former world No.4 and Radwanska, who was ranked 29, have shared their experience in six hours of video footage, the likes of Boris Becker who won Wimbledon men’s title when he was 17, Wofgang Thiem, father and coach of world No.3 Dominic Thiem, are soon expected to have their collection of videos, talking and demonstrating the nuances of the game.

Marco Panichi, a renowned fitness trainer who is with world No.1 Novak Djokovic, and had been part of the teams of Svetlana Kuznetsova, Francesca Schiavone, Li Na and Fabio Fognini, will be introduced soon.

Brad Gilbert, the famous American coach and the author of the book Winning Ugly, will be talking about the advanced techniques.

A sneak preview of the footage gave us an insight into Cibulkova’s junior career, professional daily routine, diet, tactics, mental training, and a number of tips and demonstration on the technical side. A six-month pregnant Cibulkova has a junior player to execute some part of technical demonstration, like the kick second serve.

Radwanska, a famous model who has designed a range of hand bags, tells us how she got to know about mental training only at the age of 21, to improve her concentration, as she tended to lose her focus during matches.

"I realised that I can win even when I was not playing my best tennis. It took me a few years to understand that. I wanted to play perfect and wanted to win every match 6-1, 6-1. Tended to get frustrated with my mistakes. I realised that it was more about winning the last point," says Radwanska.

To make it easy for the Indian tennis enthusiasts, the website topleveltennis.com has an Indian extension which accepts payment in Indian currency for the attractive packages and a yearly subscription.