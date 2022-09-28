Tennis Premier League 4: Karman Thandi, Ramkumar Ramanathan top Indian picks in auction

Karman Kaur Thandi, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji and Arjun Kadhe breached the Rs 6 lakh mark among the Indians in the auction for the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

The fourth edition of TPL will be staged at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 7 to 11.

Wimbledon champion Matthew Ebden of Australia was picked for the best price of Rs 8.45 lakh by Delhi Binny’s Brigade.

Karman was taken for Rs 6.55 lakh by Bengaluru Spartans, Ramkumar for Rs 6.7 lakh by Mumbai Leon Army, Balaji for Rs 6.05 lakh by Finecab Hyderabad Strikers and Arjun Kadhe for Rs 6.70 lakh by Pune Jaguars.

Pune team will also have Rutuja Bhosale and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

“As the home team, I am looking forward to the stadium being full for Pune Jaguars’’, said the team owner, Sonali Bendre Behl.

Delhi will have Sowjanya Bavisetti and Siddanth Banthia apart from Ebden.

Mumbai Leon Army, co-owned by multiple Grand Slam champion and Olympic medallist, Leander Paes, took Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine apart from Ramkumar.

“It is going to be the most exhilarating TPL season yet. It is a testament to the efforts of Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain to make the league grow in every edition’’, said Paes.

The brand ambassador for Bengaluru Spartans, former world No.1 double star, Sania Mirza also appreciated the growth of TPL.

“The talent is going to make the fourth edition most competitive yet. The innovative format helps the players test themselves in pressure situations and improve their game’’, said Sania.