Tennis Premier League: Hyderabad Strikers defeats Pune Jaguars to enter semis

Karman Kaur Thandi played a splendid role in guiding Hyderabad Strikers to a 45-35 victory over Pune Jaguars that helped the team seal its semifinal berth with 175 points in the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club on Friday.

Both the teams were tied on 130 points before the last league match. Karman beat Rutuja 12-8 and won by an identical margin with Vishnu Vardhan against Saketh Myneni and Rutuja. Vishnu sustained his good work and won the doubles with Arjun Kadhe against Saketh and Ishaque Eqbal.

Meanwhile, Chennai Stallions also surged ahead in the semifinal race with a 44-36 win over an unbeaten Mumbai Leon Army, thanks to a sterling performance from Samantha Sharan.

Samantha beat Sowjanya Bavisetti and combined with Purav Raja to beat Niki Poonacha and Sowjanya in mixed doubles.

Mumbai did well to win the doubles match through Ramkumar Ramanathan and Poonacha 14-6 against Purav Raja and Sidharth Rawat, to be placed second in the table with 167 points.

Pune and Chennai teams were joint third with 165 points, with last two matches to be played among Gujarat (122), Bengaluru (118), Delhi (109) and Rajasthan (99) before the knock-out phase.

