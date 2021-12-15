Tennis Premier League: Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur help Hyderabad Strikers win

Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur played their part well in guiding Hyderabad Strikers to a 42-38 victory over Bengaluru Spartans in the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club on Wednesday.



It was the second victory for the Hyderabad team which had earlier beaten Rajasthan Tigers 46-31.

Pune Jaguars also won its second match as it beat Rajasthan Tigers 46-34 thanks to Rutuja Bhosale and Saketh Myneni.

