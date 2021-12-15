Tennis

Tennis Premier League: Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur help Hyderabad Strikers win

Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur played their part well in guiding Hyderabad Strikers to a 42-38 victory over Bengaluru Spartans in the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club on Wednesday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
MUMBAI 15 December, 2021 21:18 IST

Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur helped Hyderabad Strikers win their second match in the Tennis Premier League in Mumbai.   -  Special Arrangement

It was the second victory for the Hyderabad team which had earlier beaten Rajasthan Tigers 46-31.

Six Moroccan players given lengthy bans for corruption

Pune Jaguars also won its second match as it beat Rajasthan Tigers 46-34 thanks to Rutuja Bhosale and Saketh Myneni.
 

The results:

Hyderabad Strikers bt Bengaluru Spartan 42-38 (Karman Kaur bt Sabina Sharipova 11-9; Arjun Kadhe lost to Sriram Balaji 9-14; Vishnu Vardhan & Karman bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Sharipova 11-9; Vishnu & Arjun bt Jeevan & Balaji 11-6).

Pune Jaguars bt Rajasthan Tigers 46-34 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Diana Marcinkevica 11-9; Saketh Myneni bt Aryan Goveas 12-8; Ishaque Eqbal & Rutuja bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran & Diana 12-8; Saketh & Ishaque bt Prajnesh & Aryan 11-9).

Hyderabad Strikers bt Rajasthan Tigers 46-31 (Karman lost to Diana 9-11; Arjun bt Prajnesh 11-6; Vishnu & Karman bt Aryan & Diana 15-5; Arjun & Vishnu bt Aryan & Prajnesh 11-9).

Mumbai Leon Army bt Bengaluru Spartans 41-39 (Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Sabina 12-8; Ramanathan Ramkumr bt Balaji 11-9; Sowjanya & Niki Poonacha lost to Jeevan & Sabina 8-12; Ramkumar & Niki tied Jeevan & Balaji 10-10).

