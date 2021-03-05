Tennis Tennis Injured Azarenka pulls out of Qatar Open semis to send Muguruza into final The Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final. Reuters 05 March, 2021 22:42 IST Azarenka's injury casts doubt on her participation in next week's Dubai Tennis Championships- GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 March, 2021 22:42 IST Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her Qatar Open semi-final match in Doha due to a back injury, organisers of the WTA 500 event said on Friday.The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final.ALSO READ | Svitolina, Pliskova knocked out of Qatar Open; Kvitova through to semifinalsMuguruza will meet the winner of the Friday's second semi-final between Czech Petra Kvitova and American Jessica Pegula. We are saddened to inform that due to the back injury Victoria Azarenka is pulling-out from Qatar Total Open 2021 Effectively, Garbine Muguruza is qualified for the place in QTO 2021 FINAL! #qatartennis #wta #qto2021 @vichka35 @garbimuguruza pic.twitter.com/VR4L2cDqkZ— Qatar Tennis Federation (@QatarTennis) March 5, 2021 Azarenka's injury casts doubt on her participation in next week's Dubai Tennis Championships. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.