Sania-Klepac pairing loses in second round of Dubai Open

Sania Mirza in partnership with Andreja Kelpac of Slovenia was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the seventh seeds Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani in the doubles second round of the Dubai Open on Wednesday.

Arjun Kadhe moved into the Challenger doubles quarterfinals, in partnership with Sikander Mansouri of Tunisia, in Russia.

