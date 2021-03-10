Tennis Tennis Sania-Klepac pairing loses in second round of Dubai Open The doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Andreja Kelpac was ousted in straight sets in the second round of the Dubai Open . Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 10 March, 2021 19:20 IST Sania Mirza- Getty Images (File Photo) - Getty Images Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 10 March, 2021 19:20 IST Sania Mirza in partnership with Andreja Kelpac of Slovenia was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the seventh seeds Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani in the doubles second round of the Dubai Open on Wednesday.RELATED| Sania Mirza striving for her Olympic dream Arjun Kadhe moved into the Challenger doubles quarterfinals, in partnership with Sikander Mansouri of Tunisia, in Russia. Results:WTA, Dubai, UAE Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hayley Carter (US) & Luisa Stefani (Bra) bt Andreja Klepac (Slo) & Sania Mirza 6-3, 6-3;First round: Andreja Klepac & Sania Mirza bt Shelby Rogers (US) & Zheng Saisai (Chn) 6-1,6-3.$52,080 Challenger, St. Petersburg, Russia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sikander Mansouri (Tun) & Arjun Kadhe bt Benjamin Lock (Zim) & Mark Vervoort (Ned) 6-2, 6-2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.