Tennis

Vanshika wins AITA women's tournament

Vanshika Choudhary beat Renee Singh 6-2, 6-0 to clinch the title in the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.

03 October, 2021 18:42 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Vanshika won the final in straight sets.   -  Getty Images

Kashish Bhatia and Ishwari Matere won the doubles title with a hard earned 12-10 triumph in the super tie-break against top seeds Ayushi Singh and Medhavi Singh.

The results: Singles (final): Vanshika Choudhary bt Renee Singh 6-2, 6-0; Semifinals: Vanshika Choudhary bt Shefali Arora 6-1, 6-0; Renee Singh
bt Kristi Boro 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Kashish Bhatia & Ishwari Matere bt Ayushi Singh & Medhavi Singh 6-4, 5-7, [12-10].

