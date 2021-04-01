Karman Kaur Thandi beats Lukacs to reach quarterfinals in Tunisia

Karman Kaur Thandi blanked eighth seed Vanda Lukacs of Hungary to reach the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, on Thursday.



In the quarterfinals, Karman will challenge the third seed Mallaurie Noel of France.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Vanda Lukacs (Hun) 6-0, 6-0.