Tennis Tennis Karman Kaur Thandi beats Lukacs to reach quarterfinals in Tunisia Karman will challenge third seed French international, Mallaurie Noel in the quarterfinals. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 01 April, 2021 23:31 IST File picture of Karman Kaur Thandi. - Vivek Bendre Karman Kaur Thandi blanked eighth seed Vanda Lukacs of Hungary to reach the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women's tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, on Thursday.In the quarterfinals, Karman will challenge the third seed Mallaurie Noel of France.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Vanda Lukacs (Hun) 6-0, 6-0.