Karman Kaur Thandi beats Lukacs to reach quarterfinals in Tunisia

Karman will challenge third seed French international, Mallaurie Noel in the quarterfinals.

NEW DELHI 01 April, 2021 23:31 IST

Karman Kaur Thandi blanked eighth seed Vanda Lukacs of Hungary to reach the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, Karman will challenge the third seed Mallaurie Noel of France.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Vanda Lukacs (Hun) 6-0, 6-0.