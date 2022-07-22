Dominic Thiem on Friday reached his first ATP Tour semifinal since May 2021 with a straight-sets victory over Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in Gstaad.

The former US Open champion won 6-4, 6-3 and will next face second seed Matteo Berrettini as he looks to make a first final since the 2020 ATP Finals.

Vintage Thiem!@domithiem defeats Juan Pablo Varillas 6-4 6-3 and reaches his first tour level semi-final since Madrid 2021! @SwissOpenGstaad | #SwissOpenGstaad pic.twitter.com/3jfBuWY2VX — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 22, 2022

Thiem missed the second half of last year due to a wrist injury and lost his first six Tour matches this season.

"I failed to serve out at (5-2 in the first set), but it was also the nerves a little bit because it is my first semifinal in one and a half years," said Thiem, who also reached the quarterfinals in Bastad last week.

"I need the points to go back up the rankings. I was happy I was able to break the nerves."

Thiem, currently ranked 274th but now set to return to the top 200, will be hoping to win an 18th ATP title this weekend.

"Tomorrow I can go into the match free, trying to do my best," the 28-year-old added. "When I travelled to Bastad last week I didn't expect to reach the quarter-finals there and then the semi-finals here.

"It is really, really good and I am happy with the progress."