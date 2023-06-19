Magazine

ATP Rankings: Tiafoe joins fellow American Fritz in Top 10 after Stuttgart title

ATP Rankings: With Fritz at eighth and Tiafoe at 10th, this is the first time since Mardy Fish and John Isner (7 May 2012) that two American men are in the Top 10 at the same time.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 19:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Frances Tiafoe (right) joined fellow American Taylor Fritz (left) in Top 10 in the latest ATP Rankings on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: Frances Tiafoe (right) joined fellow American Taylor Fritz (left) in Top 10 in the latest ATP Rankings on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Frances Tiafoe (right) joined fellow American Taylor Fritz (left) in Top 10 in the latest ATP Rankings on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on June 19, 2023.

Frances Tiafoe joined fellow American Taylor Fritz in Top 10 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after winning his maiden grasscourt title in Stuttgart.

With Fritz at eighth and Tiafoe at 10th, this is the first time since Mardy Fish and John Isner (7 May 2012) that two American men are in the Top 10 at the same time.

ATP Top 10
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 7595 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 7175 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 5845 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 4960 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4875 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 4375 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4000 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3515 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3300 points
(USA) Frances Tiafoe - 3085 points

Tiafoe is also only the third African-American man to reach the Top 10, joining Arthur Ashe and James Blake.

Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who lost to Tiafoe in the Stuttgart final, achieved a new career-high of 21 with a jump of three spots.

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor made his Top 30 (29th) debut with his title-winning run in ‘s-Hertogenbosch as he moved up eight spots. Runner-up Jordan Thompson of Australia re-entered Top 100 (76th) by gaining 27 places.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray moved closer to securing a seeded spot at Wimbledon. Murray, with his second straight Challenger title in two weeks, moved up six places to 38th.

In the Top 50, Tommy Paul (15th), Lorenzo Musetti (16th) and Francisco Cerundolo (19th) too achieved new career-high rankings by each moving up a spot.

Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan made his Top 100 debut (91st) after his Challenger title in Perugia helped him move up 22 spots.

Kei Nishikori, 2014 US Open runner-up, played his first tournament in 20 months and won the Challenger title in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico to re-enter the rankings at 492nd.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 11 (moved down two spots)
Yuki Bhambri - 76 (slipped two spots)
Saketh Myneni - 77 (slipped two spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 91 (moved down four spots)
N. Sriram Balaji - 94 (moved down four spots)
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 117 (gained two places)
Arjun Kadhe - 123 (moved up one spot)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 132 (moved up two places)
Purav Raja - 146
Divij Sharan - 162
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 226 (moved up one spot)
Mukund Sasikumar - 381 (slipped seven spots)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 454 (moved down one spot)
Digvijaypratap Singh - 485 (moved up eight spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 508 (moved down two places)

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

