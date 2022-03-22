Tennis Tennis Top-seed Saumya Vig storms into last eight in AITA tennis tourney Top-seed Saumya Vig of Gujarat thrashed Rithika Rajasekhar 6-0, 6-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the singles event in the CTC-AITA women's tennis tournament here on Tuesday. PTI CHENNAI 22 March, 2022 21:16 IST Representative Image: In another match, seventh-seeded Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) crashed out, losing in three sets to M Harivashine. - Getty Images PTI CHENNAI 22 March, 2022 21:16 IST Top-seed Saumya Vig of Gujarat thrashed Rithika Rajasekhar 6-0, 6-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the singles event in the CTC-AITA women's tennis tournament here on Tuesday.Second-seeded Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu rallied after losing the first set to beat state-mate Kaaviya Balasubramanian 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the last eight along with No.3 seed Vidula Reddy (Karnataka) and No.4 Chandana Potugari (AP).ALSO READ | VM Ranjeet defeats Nelord to win Jayant Roy Memorial tournament Seventh-seeded Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) crashed out, losing in three sets to M Harivashine.Results: Women's singles (Second round): Saumya Vig (S1) beat Rithika Rajasekhar 6-0, 6-0; Chandana Potugari (AP-S4) beat Afsha Ahmed (Chattisgarh) 6-0, 6-1; Harivarshine beat Mirudhula Palanivel (TN)-S7) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Janani Ramesh beat Kaaviya Balasubramanian 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.Vidula Reddy (Kar-S3) beat Kaavya Sakineni (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Yashashwini Singh Panwar (MP-S6) beat Gnana Ashwaitha Boynapali (TS) 6-2, 6-2; Sirisi Manjunath Patil (Kar-S8) beat Harini Parthiban (TN) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; Joell Nichole (TN) beat Sonashe Bhatnagar (Kar) 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-4.First round: Afsha Ahmed (CHG) beat Jennifer Chacko (Assam) 6-3, 6-3; Kaaviya Balasubramanian (TN) beat S Gayathri (TN) 6-3, 6-2; Gnana Ashwitha (Kar) beat Lavanya Sreekrishnan (TN) 6-0, 6-3; Mirudhala Palanivel (TN-X7) beat Kaajal Ramisetty (Kar) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.Joell Nichole (TN) beat Aadhya Balaji (TN) 6-0, 6-0; M Harivarshine (TN) beat M Anjani (TN) 6-4, 6-2; Kaavya Sakineni (TS) beat Charanya Sreekrisna (TN) 7-5, 6-3; Vidula Reddy (Kar-X3) beat Shaik Mushrath Anjum (TS) 6-1, 6-4; Janani Ramesh (TN-X2) beat Kashish Kant (Kar) 6-0, 6-1.Rithika Rajasekhar (TN) beat Nikitha Tirdala (TN) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4; Harini Parthiban (TN) beat Maitri R Patel (Mah) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Samikha Dabas (Delhi) beat Sonashe Bhatnagar (Kar-X5) 6-3, 6-4; Chandana Potugari beat Krithika Ghosh (Kar) 6-1, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :