Top-seed Saumya Vig storms into last eight in AITA tennis tourney

Top-seed Saumya Vig of Gujarat thrashed Rithika Rajasekhar 6-0, 6-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the singles event in the CTC-AITA women's tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Second-seeded Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu rallied after losing the first set to beat state-mate Kaaviya Balasubramanian 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the last eight along with No.3 seed Vidula Reddy (Karnataka) and No.4 Chandana Potugari (AP).

Seventh-seeded Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) crashed out, losing in three sets to M Harivashine.