Tsitsipas beats Paire to reach last 16 at Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off Benoit Paire to reach the Australian Open fourth round on Saturday with a tough 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-4 win but appeared not to realise the game was over after converting match point.

Paire dunked a forehand into the net on the first of three match points when serving to stay in the match, but fourth seed Tsitsipas walked to the back of the court rather than approach the net.

The Greek turned around at the baseline with a look of surprise on his face, before walking forward to acknowledge Paire.

"I'm pretty glad about that win, Benoit is someone I say is one of the biggest stars in our game," said Tsitsipas, a former semifinalist at Melbourne Park.

Having held Paire at bay at Rod Laver Arena, the Greek crumbled in the third set tiebreak to let the Frenchman back into the match.

Paire kept in touch to 4-4 in the fourth set before conceding the match points with a double-fault.

Tsitsipas will meet American Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarterfinals.