Tennis

Tsitsipas reaches Astana final after comeback win over Rublev

Tsitsipas will face the winner of the second semifinal between Wimbledon champion Djokovic and former world number one Medvedev on Sunday.

AFP
08 October, 2022 18:41 IST
08 October, 2022 18:41 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Andreu Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his sixth final of the season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Andreu Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his sixth final of the season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tsitsipas will face the winner of the second semifinal between Wimbledon champion Djokovic and former world number one Medvedev on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a final against either Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev with a come-from-behind victory against Andrey Rublev in Astana on Saturday.

The Greek third seed won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his sixth final of the season.

On Sunday he will face the winner of the second semi-final between Wimbledon champion Djokovic and former world number one Medvedev.

Also Read
Djokovic faces Medvedev for first time in 2022 in Astana Open semifinal

A break in the opening game of the match proved enough to give fifth seed Rublev the first set.

But Tsitsipas, who saved five of six break points in the match, improved as the tie went on and he made his move in the 10th game of the second set to force a decider.

The 24-year-old was rock solid again in the third, wrapping up victory after two hours and 10 minutes to take his head-to-head record against Rublev to 6-4.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us