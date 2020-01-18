Tennis Tennis Humbert edges Paire in Auckland to win first ATP title Ugo Humbert, 21, edged past Benoit Paire in three sets to win his first ATP Tour title at the Auckland Open on Saturday. Dejan Kalinic 18 January, 2020 14:03 IST Frenchman Ugo Humbert poses with the 2020 Auckland Open trophy. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 18 January, 2020 14:03 IST Ugo Humbert clinched his maiden ATP Tour title with a thrilling win over Benoit Paire in the Auckland Open final on Saturday. Humbert edged an all-French final 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 7-6 (7-5) after a hard-fought contest that lasted two hours, 34 minutes. The 21-year-old saw out his victory after giving up a 5-3 lead in the final set, needing a tie-break to overcome Paire. Humbert had lost his only previous meeting with Paire last year, but came out on top in his first ATP Tour final. Paire, who was eyeing his fourth ATP Tour title, served 16 aces – including nine in the third set – but was edged despite his comeback. He saved a match point in the 10th game on his way to forcing a tie-break, but was unable to recover from 4-2 down. Humbert will face John Millman in the first round of the Australian Open, while Paire takes on Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.