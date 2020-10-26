Tennis Tennis Ugo Humbert lifts Antwerp title with win over Alex De Minaur 22-year-old Hugo Humbert roduced a masterful performance to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets to lift his second ATP Tour title. Reuters 26 October, 2020 11:13 IST Ugo Humbert produced a masterful performance to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 6-1 7-6(4) and win his second ATP Tour title at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters 26 October, 2020 11:13 IST France's Ugo Humbert produced a masterful performance to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 6-1 7-6(4) and win his second ATP Tour title at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.Having won his maiden title in Auckland in January, the 22-year-old Humbert impressed this week with a notable win over second seed Pablo Carreno Busta and was put to the test in the semi-final when he saved four match points against Dan Evans.Humbert did not drop serve against De Minaur, winning an impressive 80% of his second serve points while he also dictated rallies, with forehand winners down the line a constant feature in a dominant opening set.Humbert had the chance to break at 4-4 in the second set but De Minaur found his rhythm to take it to a tiebreak where the Frenchman converted his first match point with a drop volley.READ | Zverev crushes Schwartzman to complete Cologne double "It is one of my biggest wins. I'm super happy to win my second title this year against a really great player," Humbert said. "I was aggressive like (in) the previous matches and I am super happy to do it."Tennis is completely crazy sometimes. It was great to win against Evans yesterday (saving) four match points. I don't know what happened today, it was a really nice level, a great match."Humbert is the third Frenchman to claim the Antwerp title since the tournament began four years ago following Richard Gasquet (2016) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2017). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos