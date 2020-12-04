Tennis Tennis Ukrainian Stanislav Poplavskyy banned in match-fixing case The Tennis Integrity Unit said Stanislav Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and courtsiding activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019. PTI 04 December, 2020 18:41 IST Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday. (REPRESENTATION IMAGE) - GETTY IMAGES PTI 04 December, 2020 18:41 IST Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and courtsiding activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited. Nishikori keen to test himself against the best again "Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches," the TIU said.Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, accepted all charges against him. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos