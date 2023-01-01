Tennis

United Cup:Dan Evans helps Britain down Spain to reach knockouts

Evans, who recovered from illness to be part of the United Cup, showed his battling qualities to overcome Ramos-Vinolas and help Britain top Group D.

Reuters
01 January, 2023 19:23 IST
01 January, 2023 19:23 IST
Dan Evans beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to help Britain qualify for the United Cup knockouts.

Dan Evans beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to help Britain qualify for the United Cup knockouts. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Evans, who recovered from illness to be part of the United Cup, showed his battling qualities to overcome Ramos-Vinolas and help Britain top Group D.

Britain stormed into the knockout stage of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday as Dan Evans came through a gruelling encounter against Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win that gave his team an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Britain began the day with a 2-0 advantage in the tie thanks in part to Cameron Norrie’s win over Rafa Nadal on Saturday, but an ailing Paula Badosa dragged Spain back into contention as she shrugged off leg cramps to beat Harriet Dart 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-1.

Evans, who recovered from illness to be part of the $15 million prize money event, then showed his battling qualities to overcome Ramos-Vinolas -- a late replacement for Pablo Carreno Busta -- and help Britain top Group D.

Also Read
Auger-Aliassime: Winning momentum from late 2022 has boosted confidence

It will now take on the winner of Group C comprising the United States, Czech Republic and Germany in the “city final” at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena on Wednesday.

Spain next plays Australia, which is without Ajla Tomljanovic after she withdrew from the tournament to recover from a minor knee issue before the January 16-29 Australian Open. Nick Kyrgios is also unavailable as he gears up for the major.

Petra Kvitova earlier beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second straight victory in the tournament as the Czechs secured a 3-0 lead in their tie against Germany.

Oscar Otte earned Germany its first win when he defeated Dalibor Svrcina 7-6(1), 6-2 before Siegemund and Alexander Zverev teamed up for another consolation win over Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 7-6(1).

The Czechs have one win and a defeat from two ties following their opening round robin loss to the United States, who take on Germany next in Group C.

Bulgaria’s Alexandar Lazarov and Isabella Shinikova won the first ever United Cup deciding mixed doubles meeting in Perth, saving a match point to beat Belgium’s David Goffin and Elise Mertens for a 3-2 triumph in Group A.

Also Read
Kvitova, Ruud give thumbs-up to inaugural United Cup

Casper Ruud sealed Norway’s only victory in its 4-1 Group E defeat by Brazil, as he downed Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2. Poland went 3-1 up over Kazakhstan in Group B, with Hubert Hurkacz and Magda Linette winning their matches in Brisbane.

Croatia ended Argentina’s chances of advancing from Perth, going up 3-0 to hand it a second straight Group F loss.

The United Cup is being played in three cities with two group winners from each venue meeting to determine who reaches the last-four stage.

The fourth semi-finalist will be the “city final” runner-up with the best record from their three matches. Sydney will host the final on January 8.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us