Tennis Tennis Unseeded Uchijima wins ITF W25 Pune title Moyuka Uchijima of Japan beat fourth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the NECC $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday. Kamesh Srinivasan PUNE 25 December, 2021 20:49 IST FILE PHOTO: Unseeded Moyuka Uchijima of Japan won the NECC $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan PUNE 25 December, 2021 20:49 IST Unseeded Moyuka Uchijima of Japan beat fourth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the NECC $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.Firing eight aces and converting five of eight break points she forced, the 20-year-old Moyuka cruised to victory in an hour and 37 minutes.It was the fourth title in the professional circuit for Moyuka, and third of the season.READ: Radiant beats Challengers to win Pro Tennis League 2021 The champion collected 65 WTA points and $3,935, and the runner-up won 40 points and $2,107.In the doubles final, top seeds Anna Danilina and Valeriya Strakhova prevailed 6-0, 2-6, 10-5 against the Japanese pair of Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda.The doubles champion team got $1,437 and the runner-up $719.The General Manager of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), BSR Shastri, was the chief guest and presented the prizes. The results (finals):Singles: Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-2, 7-5.Doubles: Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-0, 2-6, [10-5] Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :