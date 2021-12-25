Unseeded Uchijima wins ITF W25 Pune title

Unseeded Moyuka Uchijima of Japan beat fourth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the NECC $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.

Firing eight aces and converting five of eight break points she forced, the 20-year-old Moyuka cruised to victory in an hour and 37 minutes.

It was the fourth title in the professional circuit for Moyuka, and third of the season.

The champion collected 65 WTA points and $3,935, and the runner-up won 40 points and $2,107.

In the doubles final, top seeds Anna Danilina and Valeriya Strakhova prevailed 6-0, 2-6, 10-5 against the Japanese pair of Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda.

The doubles champion team got $1,437 and the runner-up $719.

The General Manager of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), BSR Shastri, was the chief guest and presented the prizes.

