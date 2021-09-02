Tennis Tennis US Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka through with easy win over Tamara Zidansek Sabalenka faces American Danielle Collins in the third round as she continues her bid for a maiden major title. Reuters NEW YORK 02 September, 2021 07:36 IST Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their 2021 US Open women's singles second round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. - AFP Reuters NEW YORK 02 September, 2021 07:36 IST World number two Aryna Sabalenka sent Slovenian Tamara Zidansek packing in just under an hour on Wednesday, rolling through to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win.The Belarusian broke her opponent in the first game and never ceded the momentum as Zidansek struggled with her serve, committing four double faults and making 19 unforced errors. US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev beats Dominik Koepfer, through to third round Sloane Stephens beats Coco Gauff to reach third round at US Open Sabalenka fired off 24 winners compared to just eight from her opponent in the lopsided match, as she dominated from the baseline and made only 10 unforced errors.It was a significant improvement from her opening match on Monday when the Wimbledon semifinalist beat Serbian Nina Stojanovic despite 42 unforced errors over three sets.Sabalenka faces American Danielle Collins in the third round as she continues her bid for a maiden major title. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :