US Open 2021: Bopanna, Dodig reach men's doubles pre-quarters

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open with a three-set win over Hugo Nys of Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech of France.

The 14th seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over its unseeded rival in one hour and 56 minutes on Saturday night.

US Open: Bianca Andreescu beats lucky loser Greet Minnen to reach fourth round

Zverev advances to US Open fourth round after Sock withdraws

Bopanna and Dodig converted all three break chances they earned and also saved three of the five break points they faced.

Next up for them are the fourth seeds Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain, the Australian Open runners-up this season.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the tournament after Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina exited the women's doubles following losses in their respective first-round matches.

Mirza also fell at the first hurdle of the mixed doubles event.