US Open 2021: Lloyd Harris beats Denis Shapovalov to reach fourth round

South African Lloyd Harris reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Canadian world number 10 Denis Shapovalov at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov, seeded seventh at the hard court major this year, came into Saturday's match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, having lost his only previous meeting against Harris in March.

Since that Dubai meeting, the South African, 24, has made rapid strides in his career, defeating 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal in Washington last month and has climbed up to a career-best ranking of 46th.

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic fights back to beat Kei Nishikori and reach fourth round

Ashleigh Barty crashes out US Open after losing to Shelby Rogers

On Saturday, Harris took his chances against an error-prone Shapovalov, the quarterfinalist last year at Flushing Meadows, breaking the left-hander's serve five times to wrap up the match in two hours and 12 minutes.

"The fourth round is obviously a major accomplishment for me, it's my first one ever, and I'm looking forward to the next one," said Harris, who will next face big-serving American Reilly Opelka.

"I can't wait to be back. Everything has been coming together this season. I feel confident in my game, and I want to keep the momentum going."

Shapovalov had a chance to become the fourth Canadian to make the fourth round at this year's U.S. Open but was undone by 40 unforced errors while hitting 24 winners.

Bencic serves up masterclass to reach US Open fourth round

US Open 2021: Emma Raducanu eases into last 16, to face Shelby Rogers next

In response, Harris committed 23 unforced errors while hitting 27 winners.

Shapovalov had breakpoint chances in the fourth and sixth games of the opening set, but Harris saved them before converting his lone opportunity in the seventh game.

The Canadian took early breaks in the second and third sets but was left frustrated as Harris rallied each time to level things before seizing his opportunities.