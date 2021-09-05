Us Open 2021: Opelka calls $10k fine for unapproved bag a 'joke'

American Reilly Opelka hit out at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Saturday, calling his $10,000 fine by the US Open organisers for carrying an unapproved bag on the court a joke.

The USTA ruled that the bag Opelka took to the court on Thursday, during his second-round win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti, included manufacturer logos that exceeded the approved limit of four square inches.

Opelka, the 22nd seed at this year's US Open, walked out for his match against Musetti with a pink tote bag bearing the name of a Belgian art gallery.

Ashleigh Barty crashes out US Open after losing to Shelby Rogers

"I mean, what a joke on the U.S. Open to do that. 10K for a pink bag? Come on," Opelka said after his third-round win over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

"The head referee was telling me you should have come in and had this thing measured ... We had that logo specifically made. We measured. It is too big. It was not the same bag I was using at the French Open. We made the effort to make it smaller.

"There was a mistake in production, I think, because in Europe with the conversion, with what was allowed. But, yeah, I made the effort. The referee told me that it was too big and that was it. She said to cover one side of it."

US Open 2021: Lloyd Harris beats Denis Shapovalov to reach fourth round

Opelka also took a dig about the decision on Twitter, saying "U.S. Open ticket sales must be struggling this year".

US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year 10k for a pink bag, at least it looked fly #Corporate https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL pic.twitter.com/yDXOxhOLX3 — Reilly Opelka (@ReillyOpelka) September 3, 2021

He said he was not aware of the fine, the highest at this year's U.S. Open until a journalist commented on it on Twitter.

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic fights back to beat Kei Nishikori and reach fourth round

"I didn't even find out from them, which is even more comical," he said, adding that other players have got away with much worse and smaller fines.

"I thought it was a bit harsh, a bit excessive. My job is not to measure logos. My job is to win matches. I have bigger things to worry about.

"I'd love to see (the amount) get donated elsewhere. We've had a few tragedies here in the States the last couple of weeks. If they are going to take 10K from me, it better not go to a major corporation. That's my thought."



