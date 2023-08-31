MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: While Dimitrov is looking to reach the third round in New York for the first time since his semifinal-run in 2019, Murray is eyeing his 50th win at Flushing Meadows.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 18:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andy Murray (left) faces Grigor Dimitrov (right) in the second round of US Open on Thursday.
Andy Murray (left) faces Grigor Dimitrov (right) in the second round of US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Andy Murray (left) faces Grigor Dimitrov (right) in the second round of US Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES

Three-time Major winner Andy Murray faces Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the US Open in New York on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to be first of the four fixtures on day four in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open second-round match between Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov begins from 9:30 PM IST on Thursday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Murray, who won his maiden Slam in New York in 2012, comes into the second-round clash after a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet in almost three hours on Tuesday. It was the 200th Grand Slam main draw win for the former World No. 1, who is working his way back from hip surgeries.

There was a moment of controversy in that tie as Moutet wanted to challenge a double-bounce call that went against him but the US Open’s new video replay system did not work as the chair umpire’s tablet malfunctioned, preventing her from watching video footage and forcing the original call of a point for Murray to stand.

Dimitrov, the 19th-seeded Bulgarian, came back from the brink of defeat to take down Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 6-7(9), 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(9) in four hours 38 minutes. It was the first time that Dimitrov recovered from two-sets-to-love deficit to win.

While Dimitrov is looking to reach the third round in New York for the first time since his semifinal-run in 2019, Murray is eyeing his 50th win at Flushing Meadows.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 11 | Murray: 8 | Dimitrov: 3

Murray leads the head-to-head record against Dimitrov but the two haven’t played in the last seven years. In terms of meetings at Majors, Murray leads 2-1.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2016 BEIJING FINAL MURRAY 6-4, 7-6(2),
2016 US OPEN ROUND OF 16 MURRAY 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
2016 MIAMI ROUND OF 32 DIMITROV 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-3
2015 CINCINNATI ROUND OF 16 MURRAY 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-5
2015 AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND OF 16 MURRAY 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5
2014 PARIS ROUND OF 16 MURRAY 6-3, 6-3,
2014 WIMBLEDON QUARTERFINAL DIMITROV 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-2
2014 ACAPULCO SEMIFINAL DIMITROV 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3)
2013 MIAMI ROUND OF 32 MURRAY 7-6(3), 6-3
2013 BRISBANE FINAL MURRAY 7-6(0), 6-4
2011 BANGKOK QUARTERFINAL MURRAY 6-4, 6-4

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Grand Slam /

Andy Murray /

Grigor Dimitrov

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; FCG 1-0 MBSG; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Noah finds the net for Gaurs lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses its eighth wicket; Theekshana gets Shanto for 89
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy relishes purple patch; coach Gopichand calls him ‘fighter’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Kishan to replace Rahul as India keeper, middle-order batter against Pakistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Beaten Ruud says China’s Zhang can be a threat for years
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden through to second round
    PTI
  5. ‘Not good enough: Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; FCG 1-0 MBSG; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Noah finds the net for Gaurs lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses its eighth wicket; Theekshana gets Shanto for 89
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy relishes purple patch; coach Gopichand calls him ‘fighter’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Kishan to replace Rahul as India keeper, middle-order batter against Pakistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment