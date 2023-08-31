US Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Three-time Major winner Andy Murray faces Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the US Open in New York on Thursday.
The match is scheduled to be first of the four fixtures on day four in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US Open: When and where to watch?
Murray, who won his maiden Slam in New York in 2012, comes into the second-round clash after a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet in almost three hours on Tuesday. It was the 200th Grand Slam main draw win for the former World No. 1, who is working his way back from hip surgeries.
There was a moment of controversy in that tie as Moutet wanted to challenge a double-bounce call that went against him but the US Open’s new video replay system did not work as the chair umpire’s tablet malfunctioned, preventing her from watching video footage and forcing the original call of a point for Murray to stand.
Dimitrov, the 19th-seeded Bulgarian, came back from the brink of defeat to take down Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 6-7(9), 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(9) in four hours 38 minutes. It was the first time that Dimitrov recovered from two-sets-to-love deficit to win.
While Dimitrov is looking to reach the third round in New York for the first time since his semifinal-run in 2019, Murray is eyeing his 50th win at Flushing Meadows.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 11 | Murray: 8 | Dimitrov: 3
Murray leads the head-to-head record against Dimitrov but the two haven’t played in the last seven years. In terms of meetings at Majors, Murray leads 2-1.
|YEAR
|TOURNAMENT
|ROUND
|WINNER
|SCORE
|2016
|BEIJING
|FINAL
|MURRAY
|6-4, 7-6(2),
|2016
|US OPEN
|ROUND OF 16
|MURRAY
|6-1, 6-2, 6-2
|2016
|MIAMI
|ROUND OF 32
|DIMITROV
|6-7(1), 6-4, 6-3
|2015
|CINCINNATI
|ROUND OF 16
|MURRAY
|4-6, 7-6(3), 7-5
|2015
|AUSTRALIAN OPEN
|ROUND OF 16
|MURRAY
|6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5
|2014
|PARIS
|ROUND OF 16
|MURRAY
|6-3, 6-3,
|2014
|WIMBLEDON
|QUARTERFINAL
|DIMITROV
|6-1, 7-6(4), 6-2
|2014
|ACAPULCO
|SEMIFINAL
|DIMITROV
|4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3)
|2013
|MIAMI
|ROUND OF 32
|MURRAY
|7-6(3), 6-3
|2013
|BRISBANE
|FINAL
|MURRAY
|7-6(0), 6-4
|2011
|BANGKOK
|QUARTERFINAL
|MURRAY
|6-4, 6-4
