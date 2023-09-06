US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on former finalist Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be the last fixture on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 10.

US Open: When and where to watch? The US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev could begin at 11:15PM IST on Thursday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

World No. 1 Alcaraz comes into the last-eight clash after a straight-sets win over Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi on Monday. The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated Briton Daniel Evans and South Africa’s Lloyd Harris in his third and second-round fixtures, respectively while his opening match against Dominik Koepfer ended abruptly after the German was forced to retire after two sets due to injury.

Alcaraz is the second man in the Open Era to reach three US Open quarterfinals under the age of 21 along with Andre Agassi from 1988-1990.

Alexander Zverev has become a regular in the second week at the #USOpenpic.twitter.com/vnJKLeTmdd — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2023

On the other hand, Zverev, the 12th-seeded German, was involved in a marathon five-set battle with sixth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. The 26-year-old from Hamburg also had to dig deep to defeat Grigor Dimitrov, Daniel Altmaier and Aleksandar Vukic in the earlier rounds.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 5 | Zverev: 3 | Alcaraz: 2

Zverev leads the head-to-head record against Alcaraz. The German won in the duo’s only Grand Slam meeting - last year’s Roland Garros quarterfinal. However, since then, the Spaniard has clinched two Majors while Zverev had to recover from an ankle injury sustained in the semifinal against Rafael Nadal.