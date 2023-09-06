MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Alcaraz is the second man in the Open Era to reach three US Open quarterfinals under the age of 21 along with Andre Agassi from 1988-1990.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 19:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Alexander Zverev in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Alexander Zverev in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Alexander Zverev in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on former finalist Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be the last fixture on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 10.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev could begin at 11:15PM IST on Thursday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

World No. 1 Alcaraz comes into the last-eight clash after a straight-sets win over Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi on Monday. The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated Briton Daniel Evans and South Africa’s Lloyd Harris in his third and second-round fixtures, respectively while his opening match against Dominik Koepfer ended abruptly after the German was forced to retire after two sets due to injury.

Alcaraz is the second man in the Open Era to reach three US Open quarterfinals under the age of 21 along with Andre Agassi from 1988-1990.

On the other hand, Zverev, the 12th-seeded German, was involved in a marathon five-set battle with sixth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. The 26-year-old from Hamburg also had to dig deep to defeat Grigor Dimitrov, Daniel Altmaier and Aleksandar Vukic in the earlier rounds.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 5 | Zverev: 3 | Alcaraz: 2

Zverev leads the head-to-head record against Alcaraz. The German won in the duo’s only Grand Slam meeting - last year’s Roland Garros quarterfinal. However, since then, the Spaniard has clinched two Majors while Zverev had to recover from an ankle injury sustained in the semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2023 MADRID MASTERS ROUND OF 16 ALCARAZ 6-1, 6-2
2022 ROLAND GARROS QUARTERFINAL ZVEREV 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7)
2022 MADRID MASTERS FINAL ALCARAZ 6-3, 6-1
2021 VIENNA SEMIFINAL ZVEREV 6-3, 6-3
2021 ACAPULCO ROUND OF 32 ZVEREV 6-3, 6-1

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Grand Slam /

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Alexander Zverev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Flekken gets the nod as Netherlands’ search for regular keeper continues
    Reuters
  3. Jenni Hermoso accuses Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kiss
    AP
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 193 all out; Play resumes after floodlight failure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh delayed as floodlight goes off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic to take part in Ryder Cup All-Star golf match before upcoming event in Italy
    AP
  4. US Open 2023: Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Djokovic
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic keen to have fun but fully focused on winning at US Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Flekken gets the nod as Netherlands’ search for regular keeper continues
    Reuters
  3. Jenni Hermoso accuses Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kiss
    AP
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 193 all out; Play resumes after floodlight failure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh delayed as floodlight goes off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment