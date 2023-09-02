US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans, Third Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 26th seed Daniel Evans in the third-round match of the US Open 2023 on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 PM IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world number one is coming into this game with a straight three sets win over Lloyd Harris in the round two that took him two hours and 28 minutes.

The number one seed earlier got through his first-round match after Dominik Koepfler had to retire during the match.

The 33-year-old Brit defeated Botic van De Zandschulp 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 in the second-round match in two hours and 41 minutes.

Head-to-head record

Played - 2 | Alcaraz - 2 | Evans - 0

Alcaraz, 20, has played Evans twice in his career and has a 100 percent win record against the world number 28. The last time they met was in the Barcelona Open semifinals where the American won the game 6-2, 6-2.