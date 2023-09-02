MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans, Third Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Top seed and number one rank Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniel Evans in the third round on Saturday.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 17:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against South Africa's Lloyd Harris.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 26th seed Daniel Evans in the third-round match of the US Open 2023 on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 PM IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open third-round match between Novak Djokovic and Laslo Djere could begin at 6:30AM IST on Saturday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The world number one is coming into this game with a straight three sets win over Lloyd Harris in the round two that took him two hours and 28 minutes.

The number one seed earlier got through his first-round match after Dominik Koepfler had to retire during the match.

The 33-year-old Brit defeated Botic van De Zandschulp 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 in the second-round match in two hours and 41 minutes.

Head-to-head record

Played - 2 | Alcaraz - 2 | Evans - 0

Alcaraz, 20, has played Evans twice in his career and has a 100 percent win record against the world number 28. The last time they met was in the Barcelona Open semifinals where the American won the game 6-2, 6-2.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

