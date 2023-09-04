MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi, Round of 16 Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Top seed and number one rank Carlos Alcaraz takes on Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 18:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz in action during his third-round match against Daniel Evans.
Carlos Alcaraz in action during his third-round match against Daniel Evans. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz in action during his third-round match against Daniel Evans. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 61st rank Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 16 match of the US Open 2023 on Monday.

The match is scheduled to start from 10:45 PM IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open Round of 16 match between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Arnaldi could begin at 10:45 PM IST on Monday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The world number one is coming into this game after beating 26th seed Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the third-round match that lasted three hours and 11 minutes.

The 22-year-old Arnaldi has had a great tournament so far. He defeated 16th seed Cameron Norrie in the third-round match in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 inside two hours. Earlier in the second round, the Italian defeated Arthur Fils in a five-set thriller 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

This will be the first time Alcaraz and Arnaldi will face each other.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

