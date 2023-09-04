US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi, Round of 16 Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 61st rank Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 16 match of the US Open 2023 on Monday.

The match is scheduled to start from 10:45 PM IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch? The US Open Round of 16 match between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Arnaldi could begin at 10:45 PM IST on Monday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The world number one is coming into this game after beating 26th seed Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the third-round match that lasted three hours and 11 minutes.

The 22-year-old Arnaldi has had a great tournament so far. He defeated 16th seed Cameron Norrie in the third-round match in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 inside two hours. Earlier in the second round, the Italian defeated Arthur Fils in a five-set thriller 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

This will be the first time Alcaraz and Arnaldi will face each other.