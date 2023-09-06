MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Rublev will look to win his first quarterfinal at a Major in his ninth attempt as he takes on former World No. 1 and 2021 champion Medvedev in an all-Russian clash.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 17:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Daniil Medvedev (left) takes on Andrey Rublev (right) in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday.
Daniil Medvedev (left) takes on Andrey Rublev (right) in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev (left) takes on Andrey Rublev (right) in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former World No. 1 and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian quarterfinal at the US Open on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be second of the four fixtures on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 10.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz could begin at 11:15PM IST on Tuesday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Third-seeded Medvedev comes into the quarterfinal clash after beating 13th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in a four-set battle on Monday. The 27-year-old Russian had defeated Sebastian Baez, Christopher O’ Connell and Attila Balazs in the earlier rounds.

For a place in the semifinal, Medvedev faces eighth seed and compatriot Rublev, who is godfather to his daughter.

“I think we’re really close friends ... we have a great relationship,” said Medvedev after his win over De Minaur. “To have a friend like this is great but on the court we both want to win.

“We’re not going to be friends in two days.” 

Rublev made it to the last-eight stage after 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Briton Jack Draper. The 25-year-old beat three French opponents - Arthur Rinderknech, Gael Monfils and Arthur Cazaux - in his first three matches.

Rublev will look to win his first quarterfinal at a Major in his ninth attempt.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 7 | Medvedev: 5 | Rublev: 2

Medvedev leads the hear-to-head record against Rublev. The duo has twice met in Slams, both times in quarterfinals and on both occasions, Medvedev has won in straight sets.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2023 DUBAI FINAL MEDVEDEV 6-2, 6-2
2022 ATP FINALS ROUND-ROBIN RUBLEV 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7)
2021 CINCINNATI MASTERS SEMIFINAL RUBLEV 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
2021 AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUARTERFINAL MEDVEDEV 7-5, 6-3, 6-2
2020 US OPEN QUARTERFINAL MEDVEDEV 7-6(6), 6-3, 7-6(5)
2019 ST. PETERSBURG QUARTERFINAL MEDVEDEV 6-4, 7-5
2019 CINCINNATI MASTERS QUARTERFINAL MEDVEDEV 6-2, 6-3

