US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Former World No. 1 and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian quarterfinal at the US Open on Wednesday.
The match is scheduled to be second of the four fixtures on the Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 10.
Third-seeded Medvedev comes into the quarterfinal clash after beating 13th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in a four-set battle on Monday. The 27-year-old Russian had defeated Sebastian Baez, Christopher O’ Connell and Attila Balazs in the earlier rounds.
For a place in the semifinal, Medvedev faces eighth seed and compatriot Rublev, who is godfather to his daughter.
“I think we’re really close friends ... we have a great relationship,” said Medvedev after his win over De Minaur. “To have a friend like this is great but on the court we both want to win.
“We’re not going to be friends in two days.”
Rublev made it to the last-eight stage after 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Briton Jack Draper. The 25-year-old beat three French opponents - Arthur Rinderknech, Gael Monfils and Arthur Cazaux - in his first three matches.
Rublev will look to win his first quarterfinal at a Major in his ninth attempt.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 7 | Medvedev: 5 | Rublev: 2
Medvedev leads the hear-to-head record against Rublev. The duo has twice met in Slams, both times in quarterfinals and on both occasions, Medvedev has won in straight sets.
|YEAR
|TOURNAMENT
|ROUND
|WINNER
|SCORE
|2023
|DUBAI
|FINAL
|MEDVEDEV
|6-2, 6-2
|2022
|ATP FINALS
|ROUND-ROBIN
|RUBLEV
|6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7)
|2021
|CINCINNATI MASTERS
|SEMIFINAL
|RUBLEV
|2-6, 6-3, 6-3
|2021
|AUSTRALIAN OPEN
|QUARTERFINAL
|MEDVEDEV
|7-5, 6-3, 6-2
|2020
|US OPEN
|QUARTERFINAL
|MEDVEDEV
|7-6(6), 6-3, 7-6(5)
|2019
|ST. PETERSBURG
|QUARTERFINAL
|MEDVEDEV
|6-4, 7-5
|2019
|CINCINNATI MASTERS
|QUARTERFINAL
|MEDVEDEV
|6-2, 6-3
