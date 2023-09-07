US Open 2023, Day 10 Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka progress to semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the semifinals of the US Open in New York on Wednesday.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Alcaraz defeated 12th-seeded German and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The 20-year-old Spaniard will next take on 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev following the third seed’s victory over fellow Russian and eighth seed Andrey Rublev in their quarterfinal earlier in the day.

In women’s quarterfinals, 17th-seeded American and 2017 finalist Madison Keys won 6-1, 6-4 against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova while second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated China’s Qinwen Zheng with the same scoreline.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles) from day 10 of US Open 2023:

