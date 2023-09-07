MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023, Day 10 Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka progress to semifinals

US Open 2023, Day 10 Results: While Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka won her quarterfinal against Qinwen Zheng.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 09:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his US Open quarterfinal against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Wednesday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his US Open quarterfinal against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his US Open quarterfinal against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the semifinals of the US Open in New York on Wednesday.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Alcaraz defeated 12th-seeded German and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The 20-year-old Spaniard will next take on 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev following the third seed’s victory over fellow Russian and eighth seed Andrey Rublev in their quarterfinal earlier in the day.

In women’s quarterfinals, 17th-seeded American and 2017 finalist Madison Keys won 6-1, 6-4 against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova while second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated China’s Qinwen Zheng with the same scoreline.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles) from day 10 of US Open 2023:

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) [12] ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
[3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV [8] ANDREY RUBLEV 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[2] ARYNA SABALENKA [23] QINWEN ZHENG (CHN) 6-1, 6-4
[17] MADISON KEYS (USA) [9] MARKETA VONDROUSOVA (CZE) 6-1, 6-4

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Daniil Medvedev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 10 Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka progress to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal, Linkoping fans show support for Hermoso as Spain row rumbles on
    Reuters
  3. New mother Osaka targets Grand Slam return at Australian Open
    Reuters
  4. Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal
    AFP
  5. SLW vs ENGW, 3rd T20: Sri Lanka women shock England for T20 series win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023, Day 10 Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka progress to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. New mother Osaka targets Grand Slam return at Australian Open
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Keys pushes past Vondrousova to reach semis
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Medvedev beats the heat and Rublev to reach semis
    AP
  5. US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 10 Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka progress to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal, Linkoping fans show support for Hermoso as Spain row rumbles on
    Reuters
  3. New mother Osaka targets Grand Slam return at Australian Open
    Reuters
  4. Record-breaking Ronaldo ‘wants more’ with Portugal
    AFP
  5. SLW vs ENGW, 3rd T20: Sri Lanka women shock England for T20 series win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment