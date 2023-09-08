MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023, Day 11 Results: Sabalenka, Gauff move to maiden final in New York

US Open 2023, Day 10 Results: While Aryna Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys, Coco Gauff got past Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on Thursday.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 11:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Coco Gauff (in pic) celebrates after her win over Karolina Muchova in the US Open semifinals on Thursday.
Coco Gauff (in pic) celebrates after her win over Karolina Muchova in the US Open semifinals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Coco Gauff (in pic) celebrates after her win over Karolina Muchova in the US Open semifinals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set up the women’s singles final at the US Open in New York on Thursday.

Second seed Sabalenka came from a set down to beat 2017 finalist Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) in her semifinal.

American teenager and sixth seeded Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

In men’s doubles, the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, and two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram of USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain progressed to the final.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 11 of US Open 2023:

Women’s Singles Semifinals

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[2] ARYNA SABALENKA [17] MADISON KEYS (USA) 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5)
[6] COCO GAUFF (USA) [10] KAROLINA MUCHOVA (CZE) 6-4, 7-5

Men’s Doubles Semifinals

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[3] RAJEEV RAM (USA)/JOE SALISBURY (GBR) [2] IVAN DODIG (CRO)/AUSTIN KRAJICEK (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3
[6] ROHAN BOPANNA (IND)/MATTHEW EBDEN (AUS) NICOLAS MAHUT (FRA)/PIERRE-HUGUES HERBERT (FRA) 7-6(3), 6-2

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Coco Gauff /

Karolina Muchova /

Madison Keys

