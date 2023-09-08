US Open 2023, Day 11 Results: Sabalenka, Gauff move to maiden final in New York

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set up the women’s singles final at the US Open in New York on Thursday.
Second seed Sabalenka came from a set down to beat 2017 finalist Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) in her semifinal.
American teenager and sixth seeded Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in the other semifinal.
In men’s doubles, the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, and two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram of USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain progressed to the final.
Here’s the complete list of results from day 11 of US Open 2023:
Women’s Singles Semifinals
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[2] ARYNA SABALENKA
|[17] MADISON KEYS (USA)
|0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5)
|[6] COCO GAUFF (USA)
|[10] KAROLINA MUCHOVA (CZE)
|6-4, 7-5
Men’s Doubles Semifinals
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[3] RAJEEV RAM (USA)/JOE SALISBURY (GBR)
|[2] IVAN DODIG (CRO)/AUSTIN KRAJICEK (USA)
|7-5, 3-6, 6-3
|[6] ROHAN BOPANNA (IND)/MATTHEW EBDEN (AUS)
|NICOLAS MAHUT (FRA)/PIERRE-HUGUES HERBERT (FRA)
|7-6(3), 6-2
