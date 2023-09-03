US Open 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek eye quarterfinal spots

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headline the first set of fourth-round clashes at the US Open in New York on Sunday.
Three-time winner and second seed Djokovic will be up against Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo.
Swiatek, the defending women’s champion and top seed, faces 20th seed and former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.
Home favourites Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz will also look to progress to the last-eight stage.
Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures (singles only) for day seven of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Men’s Singles: [14] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Ben Shelton (USA) - 9:30PM IST
Women’s Singles: [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) - Not before 11:30PM IST
Men’s Singles: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [Q] Borno Gojo (CRO) - 4:30AM IST
Women’s Singles: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Women’s Singles: [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN) - 8:30PM IST
Women’s Singles: [15] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
Men’s Singles: [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
Men’s Singles: [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI)
