US Open 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek eye quarterfinal spots

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headline the first set of fourth-round clashes at the US Open in New York on Sunday.

Three-time winner and second seed Djokovic will be up against Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo.

Swiatek, the defending women’s champion and top seed, faces 20th seed and former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Home favourites Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz will also look to progress to the last-eight stage.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures (singles only) for day seven of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men’s Singles: [14] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Ben Shelton (USA) - 9:30PM IST

Women’s Singles: [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) - Not before 11:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [Q] Borno Gojo (CRO) - 4:30AM IST

Women’s Singles: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Women’s Singles: [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN) - 8:30PM IST

Women’s Singles: [15] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Men’s Singles: [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Men’s Singles: [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI)