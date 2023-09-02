US Open 2023, Day Five Results: Djokovic, Swiatek through to round of 16, Rybakina loses

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic progressed to the round of 16 of the US Open in New York on Friday.
Swiatek, top seed and defending champion in women’s singles, easily defeated Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan in 50 minutes.
On the other hand, three-time men’s champion and second seed Djokovic had to come from two sets down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere.
Coco Gauff, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko also moved to the next round but fourth seed Elena Rybakina was knocked out after a three-set loss to Sorana Cirstea.
Here’s the complete list of second-round results (singles only) from day five of US Open 2023:
Men
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB)
|[32] LASLO DJERE (SRB)
|4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
|[9] TAYLOR FRITZ (USA)
|[Q] JAKUB MENSIK (CZE)
|6-1, 6-2, 6-0
|[10] FRANCES TIAFOE (USA)
|[22] ADRIAN MANNARINO (FRA)
|4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(6)
|[14] TOMMY PAUL (USA)
|[21] ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP)
|6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3
|BEN SHELTON (USA)
|ASLAN KARATSEV
|6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
|[Q] DOMINIC STRICKER (SUI)
|[WC] BENJAMIN BONZI (FRA)
|2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2
|[WC] RINKY HIJIKATA (AUS)
|ZHIZHEN ZHANG (CHN)
|6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
|[Q] BORNA GOJO (CRO)
|JIRI VESELY (CZE)
|6-4, 6-3, 6-2
Women
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[1] IGA SWIATEK (POL)
|[Q] KAJA JUVAN (SLO)
|6-0, 6-1
|[30] SORANA CIRSTEA (ROU)
|[4] ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZ)
|6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4
|[6] COCO GAUFF (USA)
|[32] ELISE MERTENS (BEL)
|3-6, 6-3, 6-0
|[10] KAROLINA MUCHOVA (CZE)
|TAYLOR TOWNSEND (USA)
|7-6(0), 6-3
|[15] BELINDA BENCIC (SUI)
|LIN ZHU (CHN)
|7-6(1), 2-6, 6-3
|[20] JELENA OSTAPENKO (LAT)
|BERNARDA PERA (USA)
|4-6, 6-3, 6-3
|[WC] CAROLINE WOZNIACKI (DEN)
|JENNIFER BRADY (USA)
|4-6, 6-3, 6-1
|XINYU WANG (CHN)
|ANNA-KAROLINA SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK)
|4-6, 6-3, 6-3
