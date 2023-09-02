MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023, Day Five Results: Djokovic, Swiatek through to round of 16, Rybakina loses

US Open 2023, Day Five Results: Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic progressed to the round of 16 while Elena Rybakina was knocked out on Friday.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 16:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his third-round win over compatriot Laslo Djere at the US Open on Saturday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his third-round win over compatriot Laslo Djere at the US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his third-round win over compatriot Laslo Djere at the US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic progressed to the round of 16 of the US Open in New York on Friday.

Swiatek, top seed and defending champion in women’s singles, easily defeated Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan in 50 minutes.

On the other hand, three-time men’s champion and second seed Djokovic had to come from two sets down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere.

Coco Gauff, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko also moved to the next round but fourth seed Elena Rybakina was knocked out after a three-set loss to Sorana Cirstea.

Here’s the complete list of second-round results (singles only) from day five of US Open 2023:

Men

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) [32] LASLO DJERE (SRB) 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
[9] TAYLOR FRITZ (USA) [Q] JAKUB MENSIK (CZE) 6-1, 6-2, 6-0
[10] FRANCES TIAFOE (USA) [22] ADRIAN MANNARINO (FRA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(6)
[14] TOMMY PAUL (USA) [21] ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP) 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3
BEN SHELTON (USA) ASLAN KARATSEV 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
[Q] DOMINIC STRICKER (SUI) [WC] BENJAMIN BONZI (FRA) 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2
[WC] RINKY HIJIKATA (AUS) ZHIZHEN ZHANG (CHN) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
[Q] BORNA GOJO (CRO) JIRI VESELY (CZE) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Women

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[1] IGA SWIATEK (POL) [Q] KAJA JUVAN (SLO) 6-0, 6-1
[30] SORANA CIRSTEA (ROU) [4] ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZ) 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4
[6] COCO GAUFF (USA) [32] ELISE MERTENS (BEL) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0
[10] KAROLINA MUCHOVA (CZE) TAYLOR TOWNSEND (USA) 7-6(0), 6-3
[15] BELINDA BENCIC (SUI) LIN ZHU (CHN) 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-3
[20] JELENA OSTAPENKO (LAT) BERNARDA PERA (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
[WC] CAROLINE WOZNIACKI (DEN) JENNIFER BRADY (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
XINYU WANG (CHN) ANNA-KAROLINA SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Novak Djokovic /

Iga Swiatek /

Caroline Wozniacki

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Afridi removes Rohit, Kohli in two overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023, Day Five Results: Djokovic, Swiatek through to round of 16, Rybakina loses
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Scorecard Updates, Streaming: IND 51/3 (11.2); Shaheen removes Rohit, Kohli; When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops play; Shaheen, Rauf rock India with three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indians in action, Xiamen Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, LIVE streaming info, where and when to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023, Day Five Results: Djokovic, Swiatek through to round of 16, Rybakina loses
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Star-struck Gauff uses Bieber as motivation for comeback win
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Open 2023: Djokovic survives Djere scare to advance ahead
    AP
  4. U.S. Open 2023: Cirstea stuns fourth seed Rybakina in third round
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023, Day 6 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Afridi removes Rohit, Kohli in two overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023, Day Five Results: Djokovic, Swiatek through to round of 16, Rybakina loses
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Scorecard Updates, Streaming: IND 51/3 (11.2); Shaheen removes Rohit, Kohli; When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops play; Shaheen, Rauf rock India with three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indians in action, Xiamen Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, LIVE streaming info, where and when to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment